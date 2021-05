Ισπανία: Αποχωρεί από την πολιτική ο Πάμπλο Ιγκλέσιας μετά την ηχηρή ήττα τον Podemos

Spain (Madrid regional parliament):



Total seats, 99.9% counted



PP-EPP: 65 seats

Más Madrid-Greens/EFA: 24

PSOE-S&D: 24

VOX-ECR: 13

UP-LEFT: 10



Majority at 69 seats



PP regional leader Ayuso needs at least an abstention from another party to form a new government#Elecciones4M pic.twitter.com/DkAiAcyNgj