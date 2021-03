ΗΠΑ: Εγκρίθηκαν οι διορισμοί του Μπερνς στη CIA και του Μπεσέρα στο υπουργείο Υγείας

I’m honored and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate. Thank you. I’m ready to get to work at @HHSgov .

Yes!! Senate confirms @XavierBecerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services! He wrote health policy for 20+ years in Congress and defended the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as California AG against Republican efforts to destroy it and deny health care to millions. pic.twitter.com/5m7jHyTwBW