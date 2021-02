NBA: Η αφιέρωση του Καντέρ στον εκδότη που φυλάκισε ο Ερντογάν

#DictatorErdogan’s Political Prisoners:



Alaattin Kaya,former owner of the now-closed Zaman daily was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 and given solitary confinement.

Kaya,who is over 70,suffers kidney failure,cardiac disorder and diabetes



I dedicate today’s victory to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0uXmgb9H