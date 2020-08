ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή που ο κυκλώνας «Λόρα» μπαίνει στη Λουιζιάνα - Δείτε εικόνα από δορυφόρο

NEW: NOAA's GOES-16 🛰️captured the landfall of #HurricaneLaura at 1 a.m. CDT in southwest #Louisiana near Cameron. The category 4 #hurricane packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. Updates: https://t.co/bf9oyNUeIP pic.twitter.com/WjJM4EIyq3