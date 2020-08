Άνθρακας ο θησαυρός: Και το 2019 ο Ερντογάν πανηγύριζε για κοίτασμα φυσικού αερίου

#Turkey:

2004: Natural gas found in Akçakoca

2006: Hope for Oil After Gas is found in the Black Sea

2009: Natural gas found in Sakarya

2010: New gas reserves in the Black Sea

2011: We found oil in Akçakoca

2012: We found oil but we can't exploit it

2013: New reserves in oil & gas