Στη Γη επέστρεψε η διαστημική κάψουλα της SpaceX με τέσσερις αστροναύτες
Η διαστημική κάψουλα προσθαλασσώθηκε στη Φλόριντα, έπειτα από πτήση 6,5 ωρών από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό
NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Mission Splashes Down
Four astronauts are on their way home. Join us for the final leg of their journey from the International Space Station back to Earth, as the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience re-enters Earth's atmosphere and splashes down at about 2:57 a.m. EDT (6:57 UTC) Sun., May 2, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Aboard the Crew Dragon are NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This will be the first night splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8’s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.Posted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, May 1, 2021
Η διαστημική κάψουλα μετέφερε στη Γη τους αστροναύτες του ISS, μετά την αποστολή τους για περισσότερες από 160 ημέρες στο διάστημα.
Το πλήρωμα, που απαρτίζεται από τρεις Αμερικανούς και έναν Ιάπωνα, δήλωσε ότι είναι καλά στην υγεία του, σύμφωνα με την αμερικανική διαστημική υπηρεσία.
There's no place like home! 🌎 After spending six months in orbit, four astronauts will return to Earth aboard SpaceX's...Posted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, May 1, 2021
Η διαστημική κάψουλα προσθαλασσώθηκε στις 02:56 τοπική ώρα (09:56 ώρα Ελλάδος) στον Κόλπο του Μεξικού, ανοιχτά της Πάναμα Σίτι, στην Φλόριντα, έπειτα από πτήση εξίμισι ωρών από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό, σύμφωνα με τη Nasa.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 Undock and Departure from International Space Station
The mission that certified the return of astronaut launches from the U.S. is coming home. Starting at 8:15 p.m. EDT, Sat., May 1 (00:15 UTC, Sun., May 2) join us LIVE from space to watch the Crew Dragon Resilience undock, with the four crew members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 aboard: NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Undocking from the International Space Station is scheduled at approximately 8:35 p.m. EDT, Sat., May 1 (00:35 UTC, Sun., May 2). NASA and SpaceX decided to move Crew-1’s undocking from Fri., April 30, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida. During their six-month stay in orbit, the crew worked on hundreds of science experiments to benefit humans in space and on Earth. Here are just a few: https://go.nasa.gov/3aoWxGnPosted by NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, May 1, 2021
Οι Αμερικανοί Μάικλ Χόπκινς, Βίκτορ Γκλόβερ, Σάνον Ουόκερ και ο Ιάπωνας Σοίτσι Νογκούτσι ήταν τον Νοέμβριο οι πρώτοι αστροναύτες «επιχειρησιακής» αποστολής που μεταφέρθηκαν στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό από την διαστημική εταιρεία του Έλον Μασκ, η οποία καθιερώθηκε ως απαραίτητος εταίρος της Nasa.
Επτά αστροναύτες παραμένουν στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό.
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
Πώς θα κινηθούν σήμερα τα Μέσα Μαζικής Μεταφοράς
Πάσχα στον Κορυδαλλό για τον Μένιο Φουρθιώτη
Μεγάλη φωτιά σε δάσος στη Σμέρνα Ηλείας
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr