Στη Γη επέστρεψε η διαστημική κάψουλα της SpaceX με τέσσερις αστροναύτες

The mission that certified the return of astronaut launches from the U.S. is coming home. Starting at 8:15 p.m. EDT, Sat., May 1 (00:15 UTC, Sun., May 2) join us LIVE from space to watch the Crew Dragon Resilience undock, with the four crew members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 aboard: NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Undocking from the International Space Station is scheduled at approximately 8:35 p.m. EDT, Sat., May 1 (00:35 UTC, Sun., May 2). NASA and SpaceX decided to move Crew-1’s undocking from Fri., April 30, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida. During their six-month stay in orbit, the crew worked on hundreds of science experiments to benefit humans in space and on Earth. Here are just a few: https://go.nasa.gov/3aoWxGn​