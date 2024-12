Μετά την πτώση του Άσαντ η ποδοσφαιρική ομοσπονδία της Συρίας άλλαξε χρώμα φανέλας και λογότυπο

#FirstSports: Rebels toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. This prompted the country's football federation to change the colour of their kit and logo. Syria's football federation who has suffered due to the civil war in the country, welcomed the new era with a new-look design. What does the new logo represent? Rupha Ramani looks at how Assad's wealthy regime hurt Syria's economy and the football structure. Find out how football went from being the most popular sport to now struggling to hold its system together.