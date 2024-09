Σόλσκιερ για Ρονάλντο: Λάθος η επιστροφή του στη Γιουνάιτεντ, αλλά δεν μπορούσαμε να τον αφήσουμε να πάει στη Σίτι

🗣️ "Maybe other players felt less important" Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that in hindsight, signing Cristiano Ronaldo may have been a mistake during his time at the club 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LnKQ36KEcx

🗣️ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I think maybe (bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United) affected the whole dressing room, the dynamics in the dressing room.



"Maybe other players felt less important - he did well, but I was out of a job 10 weeks later."