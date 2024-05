Eυρωπαϊκοί τελικοί σε ελληνικό έδαφος - To παρθενικό της Τσέλσι, το χατ τρικ της Μίλαν και η Σίτι του Πεπ - Βίντεο, φωτογραφίες

On This Day, 19th May 1971, Chelsea drew 1-1 against Real Madrid in the E.C.W,C. Final at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Athens in front of 45,000 spectators. Peter Osgood gave Chelsea a 56th minute lead but Zoco levelled in the 90th minute.#CFCHeritage pic.twitter.com/XpNe19nBLR