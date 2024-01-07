ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Australian Open: Αποσύρθηκε λόγω τραυματισμού ο Ναδάλ

Ο Ράφα Ναδάλ κληρονόμησε πρόβλημα στο πόδι από το τουρνουά στο Μπρίσμπεϊν και επιστρέφει στην Ισπανία

Εκτός Australian Open μένει ο Ράφα Ναδάλ. 

Ο Ισπανός τενίστας κάτοχος 22 τίτλων Grand Slam αν και αγωνίστηκε στην Αυστραλία κληρονόμησε πρόβλημα στο πόδι από τους αγώνες του στο Μπρίσμπεϊν και έτσι θα γυρίσει στην Μαγιόρκα για εξετάσεις και αποθεραπεία. 



Ο Ναδάλ επέστρεψε στη δράση μετά από ένα μεγάλο διάστημα και όλοι πλέον περιμένουν εάν θα παίξει στη χωμάτινή περίοδο και στο αγαπημένο του Roland Garros. 

Η ανάτρηση του Ράφα Ναδάλ 

«Κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα μου στο Μπρίσμπεν είχα ένα μικρό μυϊκό πρόβλημα που με ανησύχησε, όπως ξέρετε. Όταν έφτασα στη Μελβούρνη είχα την ευκαιρία να κάνω μαγνητική και έχω ένα μικρό τράβηγμα σε μυ, όχι στο ίδιο σημείο που είχα τον τραυματισμό και αυτό είναι καλά νέα. Αυτή τη στιγμή δεν είμαι έτοιμος να αγωνιστώ στο υψηλότερο επίπεδο σε ματς των πέντε σετ. Πετάω πίσω στην Ισπανία να δω τον γιατρό μου, να κάνω θεραπεία και να ξεκουραστώ.

Δούλεψα πολύ σκληρά γι' αυτό το comeback και πάντα έλεγα ότι ο στόχος μου είναι να είμαι στο καλύτερο επίπεδο σε τρεις μήνες. Παρότι είναι λυπηρό που δεν θα μπορέσω να παίξω μπροστά στον υπέροχο κόσμο της Μελβούρνης, αυτά δεν είναι και τόσο άσχημα νέα και παραμένουμε θετικοί για την εξέλιξη της σεζόν. Ήθελα πραγματικά να αγωνιστώ εδώ στην Αυστραλία και είχα την ευκαιρία να παίξω μερικά ματς, κάτι που με έκανε χαρούμενο και θετικό. Ευχαριστώ για την υποστήριξη και τα λέμε σύντομα».

