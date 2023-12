Ρόχαν Ντένις: Αυστραλός Ολυμπιονίκης της ποδηλασίας συνελήφθη γιατί παρέσυρε με φορτηγάκι και σκότωσε την σύζυγό του - Βίντεο

Aussie cycling star Rohan Dennis charged over wife’s death Aussie cycling world champion Rohan Dennis has been arrested and charged over the death of his wife. Police allege Dennis… pic.twitter.com/bWFjC1MmCJ

9News can tonight reveal renowned cyclist Rohan Dennis has been arrested and charged over the death of his wife.



32-year-old Melissa Dennis was tragically Killed, after being struck by a ute, near the couple's Medindie home.@KellyCHughes_ #9News pic.twitter.com/Bbzv5i8hcl