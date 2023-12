Γράφει ιστορία η Ρεμπέκα Γουέλτς - Θα γίνει η πρώτη γυναίκα διαιτητής στην Premier League

BREAKING 🚨: Rebecca Welch is set to become the first woman to referee a Premier League match. Sam Allison will become the first Black official to referee a Premier League game since 2008. pic.twitter.com/3TLrUQBRWK

