Άγιαξ: Θα αγωνιστεί με φανέλες με αποσιωπητικά στη θέση των ονομάτων ως μήνυμα για το κοινωνικό μίσος - Δείτε βίντεο
Άγιαξ Europa League

Ο Άγιαξ στέλνει μήνυμα κατά του φαινομένου του κοινωνικού μίσους και σε αυτό το πλαίσιο οι ομάδες ανδρών και γυναικών θα αγωνιστούν με φανέλες που αντί για όνομα θα έχουν αποσιωπητικά

Ajax7
Περισσότερα από 1.500 μηνύματα μίσους λαμβάνουν κάθε μήνα οι παίκτες και οι παίκτριες του Άγιαξ. «Μαϊμού», «ελπίζω να πεθάνεις», «εύχομαι να συμβεί κάτι άσχημο σε εσένα και την οικογένεια σου», «ερχόμαστε για εσένα», «γύρνα πίσω στην κουζίνα σου», είναι μόνο μερικά παραδείγματα.

Το κοινωνικό μίσος είναι ένα φαινόμενο που επηρεάζει εκατομμύρια ανθρώπους ανά τον κόσμο και σύμφωνα με έρευνες το 82% των Ολλανδών επηρεάζεται από την ανάγνωση μηνυμάτων μίσους ή προσβλητικών σχολίων στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.



Ο αντίπαλος της ΑΕΚ στο Europa League τρέχει την καμπάνια «#SilenceSocialHate», θέλοντας να συμβάλει στην καταπολέμηση αυτού του φαινομένου. Σε αυτό το πλαίσιο οι ομάδες ανδρών και γυναικών του συλλόγου θα αγωνιστούν την ερχόμενη αγωνιστική με φανέλες που αντί για τα ονόματα τους θα έχει αποσιωπητικά. Το σύμβολο της σιωπής.

Ο Αίας παρουσίασε αυτή την ενέργεια με video στα Social Media, στο οποία από πλευράς ανδρικής ομάδας πρωταγωνιστούν ο αρχηγός Στίβεν Μπέρχβαϊν, ο Στέφεν Μπέρχαους και ο Μπράιαν Μπόμπεϊ, ο οποίος στο είπε προς τον κόσμο: «Όταν τα λάβετε, όταν τα δείτε, αναφέρετε αυτά τα μηνύματα».

