NCAA: Μπασκετμπολίστας στο κολεγιακό πρωτάθλημα των ΗΠΑ έκανε... τάπα με παπούτσι - Βίντεο

ΣΠΟΡ
NCAA Μπάσκετ ΗΠΑ Ρασίντ Μπέλο

Ρασίντ Μπέλο έγραψε ιστορία 

ΝCCA
Ένα απίθανο περιστατικό συνέβη στην αναμέτρηση του Πέρντιου με το Σάουθερν Ιντιάνα αφού... καταγράφηκε η πρώτη τάπα με παπούτσι στο NCAA!

Συγκεκριμένα, η φάση ήταν σε εξέλιξη και ο Ρασίντ Μπέλο κρατούσε το παπούτσι του που είχε βγει νωρίτερα.



Από τη στιγμή λοιπόν, που δεν πρόλαβε να το βάλει ξανά, μπλόκαρε τον αντίπαλό του με το παπούτσι στο χέρι!

Το παιχνίδι συνεχίστηκε κανονικά και ο συμπαίκτης του Μπέλο, Κουίντον Μόρτον-Ρόμπερτσον μάζεψε την μπάλα για τους «Mastodons» που επικράτησαν με 70-57 και βελτίωσαν το ρεκόρ τους σε 9-1.

