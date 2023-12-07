NCAA: Μπασκετμπολίστας στο κολεγιακό πρωτάθλημα των ΗΠΑ έκανε... τάπα με παπούτσι - Βίντεο

Το University of West London και το «δικό μας» BCA College ιδρύουν στο Λονδίνο Ελληνικό Ινστιτούτο Ναυτιλιακών Σπουδών, μια εξέλιξη σημαντική για την Εκπαίδευση, τη Ναυτιλία, το επιχειρείν και την εξωστρέφεια.
This is a first for me, the SHOE BLOCK by@MastodonMBB's @Sheed_bello21— Max Parker (@MaxParkerSports) December 7, 2023
Check that off the bingo card I suppose... #HLMBB #NCAABasketball @TheFieldOf68 @AMFKristensen @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/oQzBymAnBa
Rasheed Bello. The first player to ever record a block with a shoe? Send this shoe to Springfield, Mass.#FeelTheRumble #HLMBB pic.twitter.com/BF44qmdpPY— Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Basketball (@MastodonMBB) December 7, 2023