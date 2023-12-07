Βραζιλία: Σκηνικό πολέμου μετά τον ιστορικό υποβιβασμό της Σάντος - Δείτε βίντεο
Η θρυλική ομάδα που έβγαλε τον Πελέ, υποβιβάστηκε για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορίας της και οι οπαδοί έκαψαν οχήματα σε δρόμους γύρω από το γήπεδο

Η Σάντος βγήκε από το επίλεκτο γκρουπ των ομάδων που δεν έχουν υποβιβαστεί ποτέ στο πρωτάθλημα της Βραζιλίας, προνόμιο που έχουν πλέον μόνο η Φλαμένγκο, το Σάο Πάολο και η Κουιάμπα, η οποία έκανε το ντεμπούτο της το 2021.

Η ομάδα του θρυλικού Πελέ υποβιβάστηκε για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία της στο πρωτάθλημα Βραζιλίας, αφού έχασε το τελευταίο παιχνίδι εντός έδρας με 1-2 από τη Φορταλέζα, σε μια ήττα που προκάλεσε ταραχές γύρω από το γήπεδο.
 

Την πρώτη της χρονιά χωρίς το αιώνιο είδωλο Πελέ, ο οποίος πέθανε στις 29 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, υποβιβάστηκε για πρώτη φορά στα 111 χρόνια ιστορίας της στη Serie B.
Με την απογοήτευση έκδηλη, οι οπαδοί της Σάντος εισέβαλαν στον αγωνιστικό χώρο, αλλά η αστυνομία περιόρισε την ορδή.


Ωστόσο, οι ταραχές μεταφέρθηκαν στον περιβάλλοντα χώρο του γηπέδου «Vila Belmiro» και οι εξαγριωμένοι οπαδοί βανδάλισαν μερικούς εμπορικούς χώρους και πυρπόλησαν τουλάχιστον δύο λεωφορεία και πολλά ιδιωτικά αυτοκίνητα, σύμφωνα με μερική αναφορά της Αστυνομίας.




