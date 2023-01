Premier League, Μάντσεστερ Σίτι - Γουλβς 3-0: Τρίποντο με χατ τρικ Χάαλαντ

2018-19: Salah, Mane & Aubameyang (22)

2019-20: Vardy (23)

2020-21: Kane (23)

2021-22: Salah & Son (23)



Erling Haaland has scored 23 Premier League goals already this season - this would have been enough to win him the Golden Boot in each of the previous 4️⃣ #PL seasons.#MCFC pic.twitter.com/sTsNRUEZr8