Μουντιάλ 2022: Ο Ρούντιγκερ θα δώσει το πριμ σε παιδιά της Σιέρα Λεόνε

A huge thank you to the whole @BigShoe_11 family and all the doctors involved for making this possible in Sierra Leone again 🇸🇱🫶🏾 Praying for these kids they can live a better life again after their surgeries - May god bless & protect them all 💚🤲🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/jqaMPIT6wX