Κρις Έβερτ: Νίκησε τον καρκίνο και κάνει δωρεάν μαθήματα τένις

Tennis Superstar Chris Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price she paid for her early success; her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy; and how her sister Jeanne saved her life https://t.co/uWxLOwAJ7S pic.twitter.com/Kxu8MuX1Th

Women who carry a BRCA gene mutation have a higher risk for certain hereditary cancers. In this 'Sunday Morning Sunspot,' Chris Evert talks about the response she has had opening up about her family's cancer history https://t.co/E0i7NZaLix pic.twitter.com/ntVZJB2UNa