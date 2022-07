Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ: Οι 5 απαράβατοι κανόνες του Τεν Χαγκ

🚨 Erik Ten Hag's 5 rules at Man Utd:



▪️ You'll be dropped if late for training or you leak any club info

▪️ No alcohol on match-weeks

▪️ You must eat what the club prepare (personal chefs are banned)

▪️ BMI monthly checks

▪️ Make your complaint to Ten Hag rather to your agent pic.twitter.com/cnM8IiDisl