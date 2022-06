Τσιτσιπάς: Στους «8» στο Stuttgart Open

Through In Two ✌️ @steftsitsipas defeats Stricker 6-3 6-4 to advance in Stuttgart #BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof pic.twitter.com/H2AvBl2if5

Enter: No. 1 Seed 😎



Stream #BOSSOPEN top seed @steftsitsipas as he begins his Stuttgart campaign vs Stricker -->>https://t.co/hOHmv2wMlX pic.twitter.com/r1JtGY3gF1