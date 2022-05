Ιμπραΐμοβιτς: Χειρουργήθηκε στο γόνατο

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-ck6ibvc7te29)

Zlatan #Ibrahimovic is set to continue to play for another year. Agreed already personal terms with #ACMilan for a contract until 2023 with a salary by €2,5M as anticipated in the last hours. He has underwent a knee surgery today in Lyon and the prognosis is expected 7-months https://t.co/LdiBOaRRRA