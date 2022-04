Φέρντιναντ για Ρονάλντο: «Αν δεν ήταν αυτός θα παλεύαμε για τη δεκάδα»

🎙| RIO FERDINAND ON MAN UNITED:



"I saw a s*** performance. They're having to fight for a 3-2 win over Norwich, saved by a 37-year-old, Ronaldo, who they say is the problem. If he weren't there bloody hell can you imagine where we'd be? We'd be struggling to get in the top 10." pic.twitter.com/IlqzuHBNZ5