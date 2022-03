Μπεν Σίμονς: Η «αποθέωση», οι αποδοκιμασίες και μία αποβολή - Δείτε βίντεο

Sixers fans chant, "F*CK BEN SIMMONS!" Ben Simmons just nods along on the Nets bench 👀 pic.twitter.com/r46AtgmZx2

Things are getting a 𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 weird down at court level 😳 pic.twitter.com/H2GM0MPldJ

Opening boos for Ben Simmons followed by F- Ben Simmons chants when Harden had the ball. Fans cheering every time he touches the ball. Going to be a fun night. pic.twitter.com/eLm9JP9LWb