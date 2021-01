Γιαννούλης: Ανακοινώθηκε επίσημα από τη Νόριτς

📝 Norwich City are delighted to announce the loan signing of left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK! The Greek international will link-up with the Canaries subject to the confirmation of a work permit.

It was a pleasure #MrNoBrakes! Thank you for everything and we wish you the best of luck at @NorwichCityFC ! Canaries get back to @PremierLeague if you want to keep our #DJ and please take good care of him. He's a great player and a fantastic person! pic.twitter.com/ARfOfAOyXA