Αλεξανδρούπολη: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τις αμερικανικές δυνάμεις που έφτασαν στο λιμάνι

ΕΑΝ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΓΡΑΦΕΤΕ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΟΙ 2000 ΠΕΖΟΝΑΥΤΕΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΙΣΑ - ΙΣΑ ΟΙ ΟΔΗΓΟΙ ΤΩΝ ΟΧΗΜΑΤΩΝ Κ.Λ.Π καποιος μας επεξεργαξεται η μας .........
την επομενη απο θεση ΗΠΑ υπερ τουρκιας...ντροπη ρε
Delighted to return to #Alexandroupoli. This is my fifth visit, more than any other U.S. Ambassador to Greece, which underlines this city's strategic role as a regional energy, transportation, and commercial hub vital to European stability and security. pic.twitter.com/STWbt96vFk— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) July 23, 2020
On July 22, discharge of U.S. 🇺🇸 @101CAB's remaining helicopters and equipment has been conducted at the Port of Alexandroupolis, Greece 🇬🇷. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is deployed for nine months as a Regionally Allocated Force in support of Operation #AtlanticResolve. pic.twitter.com/NOhLNYpnqx— Baltic Security (@balt_security) July 22, 2020
Τα 🇺🇸 πλοία Endurance και Yuma στην #Αλεξανδρούπολη μεταφέρουν στρατιώτες και υλικά. Ήδη έχουν ξεφορτωθεί τα πρώτα ελικόπτερα. pic.twitter.com/HZKDo5eLNF— cosmostatus (@cosmostatus_) July 22, 2020
@USArmy Soldiers and civilians from the @101st, @21stTSC, and 598th Transportation Brigade offload @101CAB helicopters from the @ARCships Endurance at the Port of Alexandroupoli, Greece ISO of @NATO's #atlanticresolve mission. #Togetherwedeliver @USArmyEurope @US_EUCOM pic.twitter.com/PIYwtLSRFP— USTRANSCOM (@US_TRANSCOM) July 22, 2020
Δολοφονοι