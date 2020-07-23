MENOY
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

«Θερμό» διπλωματικό παρασκήνιο μετά την «ταχεία επιδείνωση» στο Καστελόριζο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Θρίλερ στο Αιγαίο: Σε δύο ομάδες τα τουρκικά πλοία στη «θερμή» ζώνη - Πληροφορίες ότι αποπλέει αύριο το Oruc Reis

Πολιτική
#TAGS:
Νίκος Παναγιωτόπουλος Τζέφρι Πάιατ Αλεξανδρούπολη Ελικόπτερο

Αλεξανδρούπολη: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τις αμερικανικές δυνάμεις που έφτασαν στο λιμάνι

AMERIKANIKES-DUNAMEIS-ELIKOPTERO-LIMANI-ALEXANDROUPOLHS-ARTHROU

Στην πόλη έφτασαν το πρωί Νίκος Παναγιωτόπουλος και Τζέφρι Πάιατ -  1.800 οχήματα, τέσσερα ελικόπτερα Σινούκ, 25 ελικόπτερα Απάτσι και 50 ελικόπτερα Blach Hawk έφτασαν με θηριώδες μεταγωγικό

Στην Αλεξανδρούπολη έφτασαν το πρωί της Πέμπτης ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας Νίκος Παναγιωτόπουλος και ο Αμερικανός πρέσβης στην Ελλάδα Τζέφρι Πάιατ προκειμένου να παραστούν στην επετειακή εκδήλωση συμπλήρωσης ενάμιση αιώνα από την ανάδειξη του λιμένα, μετά και την άφιξη του σιδηρόδρομου (1871).

Η εκδήλωση συμπίπτει με την υποστήριξη της συμμαχικής άσκησης «Atlantic Resolve 2020» καθώς και τις προετοιμασίες για τη χρήση του σιδηρόδρομου για πρώτη φορά στη σύγχρονη ιστορία του.



Από χθες στην Αλεξανδρούπολη βρίσκεται το θηριώδες αμερικανικό μεταγωγικό Endurance Vehicle Carrie το οποίο μετέφερε στην πόλη 2.000 πεζοναύτες, περισσότερα από 1.800 οχήματα, τέσσερα ελικόπτερα Σινούκ, 25 ελικόπτερα Απάτσι και 50 ελικόπτερα Blach Hawk.

Οι αμερικανικές δυνάμεις που ξεκίνησαν από το Κεντάκι σταδιακά θα μετακινηθούν στη Ρουμανία όπου θα διεξαχθεί άσκηση του ΝΑΤΟ, στην Γερμανία, στο Στεφανοβίκειο στο Βόλο, στην Λετονία, την Πολωνία και την Τουρκία.  




101st-CAB-Rotation-Info-Graph-_1_


Λιμάνι και σιδηρόδρομος όρισαν την πορεία, την ιστορία και το μέλλον της Αλεξανδρούπολης, στα τέλη του 19ου αιώνα, δίνοντάς της τη δυνατότητα προσέλκυσης του διεθνούς εμπορίου και της σύνδεσης με τα μεγάλα ευρωπαϊκά κέντρα της εποχής. Στην πάροδο των ετών, η πόλη κόμβος γνώρισε δόξες, προκλήσεις και δοκιμασίες, που επίσης συνέβαλαν στην ανάδειξή της σε βασική διασυνδετήρια πύλη ανάμεσα στις χώρες της ΕΕ, των Βαλκανίων, της Μεσογείου και της Ασίας. Σήμερα, σχεδόν 150 χρόνια μετά την άφιξη του σιδηρόδορμου και τη μετατροπή της σε διαμετακομιστικό κόμβο, το λιμάνι και ο σιδηρόδρομος, για ακόμη μία φορά, έρχονται να ορίσουν το μέλλον της, να αναδιαμορφώσουν το οικονομικό, αναπτυξιακό αλλά και κοινωνικό περιβάλλον της περιοχής.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Γερουσιαστής Μενέντεζ κατά Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ: Τα «αμφισβητούμενα» ύδατα ανήκουν στην Ελλάδα

Άνοιξε ο δρόμος του ειδικού δικαστηρίου για τον Παπαγγελόπουλο - Γιατί τον «εγκατέλειψε» ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

«Πονοκέφαλος» οι συρροές κρουσμάτων κορωνοϊού - Τέσσερις νεκροί τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Έξω από δω

Δολοφονοι

Απάντηση
g

ΕΑΝ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΓΡΑΦΕΤΕ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΟΙ 2000 ΠΕΖΟΝΑΥΤΕΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΙΣΑ - ΙΣΑ ΟΙ ΟΔΗΓΟΙ ΤΩΝ ΟΧΗΜΑΤΩΝ Κ.Λ.Π καποιος μας επεξεργαξεται η μας .........

Απάντηση
γ

την επομενη απο θεση ΗΠΑ υπερ τουρκιας...ντροπη ρε

Απάντηση
ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης