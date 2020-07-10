Συνεχίζει να «κολάζει» η Gabby Epstein στα social media
Kόβει την ανάσα με τις σέξι πόζες της
Μάλιστα δεν χάνει ευκαιρία να φωτογραφίζεται και να δημοσιεύει συνεχώς τα κλικ της που αναδεικνύουν το εντυπωσιακό, καλοσχηματισμένο κορμί της. Η ίδια ως λάτρης του Instagram, δημοσιεύσει συνεχώς φωτογραφίες της και έχει τρελάνει τον ανδρικό πληθυσμό. Το νεαρό μοντέλο μετράει ήδη πάνω από 2.3 εκατομμύρια followers.
Δείτε εδώ μερικές από τις τελευταίες της αναρτήσεις
‼️GUYS ‼️ I’m so excited to FINALLY be releasing my presets!! 🥳 During this time I thought it would be a better value for me to collaborate with others! So that’s why I’ve partnered with @vampped & some amazing creatives to bring to you the ultimate bundle pack!! ✨ They’re being extremely generous by giving away $500 EACH DAY to people who purchase the pack and tag #chicphotobundles! We will also be picking one lucky winner to go LIVE with an influencer they choose that is part of the bundle 😎 We also want to do our part and give back to the community by giving away 10% of ALL SALES to @uncf, supporting, and funding kids for school education 💕 We’re giving away over 100+ presets from over 30+ influencers and these presets are only available for 5 days!! They work for mobile + desktop. Let me know if you have any questions! To find out more check out the link in my bio and I’ll be putting the swipe link in my stories! 🥰
