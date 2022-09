Κορωνοϊός - ΕΜΑ: Συστήνει την έγκριση χορήγησης του εμβολίου της Pfizer για τις BA.4 και BA.5 της Omicron

‼️ EMA has recommended authorising a new adapted COVID-19 #booster vaccine.



This additional adapted version of Comirnaty targets the #Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and is for use in vaccinated people aged 12 and over.#AdaptedVaccines #COVID19



👉 https://t.co/zVj9ceWHAu pic.twitter.com/NadSqr9hlF