Φωτιές: Η Ελλάδα έχει πληγεί, αναλογικά, περισσότερο από κάθε χώρα στην Ευρώπη, γράφει ο γερμανικός Τύπος

The two #Copernicus #Sentinel2 false color images acquired on July 18 and 31 show the devastation of #wildfires in #Rhodes 🇬🇷

Almost 12% of the island got burnt. The images show Rhodes before and after the wildfires.



🔗Visit https://t.co/H19mco3HiF to learn more 🔗 pic.twitter.com/OXWfU6RxMu