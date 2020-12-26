Ντοκουμέντo: Ο Ζολώτας περιγράφει τις αντιδράσεις για την ιστορική του ομιλία

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Με αφορμή την συζήτηση για τον «κίνδυνο» που διατρέχει η γλώσσα μας από την χρήση ξένων όρων όπως το «click away», πολλοί θυμήθηκαν τον Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα, πρόεδρο της Οικουμενικής Κυβέρνησης του 1989 και Διοικητή της Τράπεζας της Ελλάδας για την ιστορική ομιλία του στο πλαίσιο των ετήσιων συναντήσεων της Παγκόσμιας Τράπεζας.Η περίφημη ομιλία η οποία έγινε στις 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 1957 στα αγγλικά αλλά με την χρήση μόνον ελληνικών λέξεων δεν έχει ξεχαστεί έως και σήμερα. Ρεπορτάζ του ΣΚΑΪ φιλοξενεί ντοκουμέντα όχι μόνο από την περιγραφή που έκανε ο Ζολώτας αλλά και από την συνέντευξη που είχε κάνει ο Γεράσιμος Χριστάτος,Το παρασκήνιο πίσω από την ομιλία είναι αρκετά ενδιαφέρον, όπως αποκαλύπτει ο κ. Χριστάτος. Ο καθηγητής Ζολώτας ήταν μόνιμος εκπρόσωπος της Ελλάδας στο Διεθνές Νομισματικό Ταμείο και στη Διεθνή Τράπεζα, όπουΌπως περιγράφει ο κ. Χριστάτος, το 1957 ο Βραζιλιάνος εκπρόσωποςμε αποτέλεσμα κανείς από τους παρευρισκομένους να μην καταλάβει., έλεγε χαρακτηριστικά τότε ο ίδιος ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας.Όπως περιγράφει ο κ. Χριστάτος: Τον επόμενο χρόνο, καθώς ταξίδευε σκέφτηκε αυτό το αστείο του κ. Μπλακ και λέει μήπως μπορώ να τον κάνω αυτόν τον λόγο; Ξεκίνησε ως εξής:«Kyrie, I eulogize the archons of the Panethnic Numismatic Thesaurus and the Oecumenical Trapeza for the orthodoxy of their axioms methods and policies, although there is an episode of cacophony of the Trapeza with Hellas. With enthusiasm we dialogue and synagonize at the synods of our didymous Organizations in which polymorphous economic ideas and dogmas are analyzed and synthesized. Our critical problems such as the numismatic plethora generate some agony and melancholy. This phenomenon is charateristic of our epoch. But, to my thesis we have the dynamism to program therapeutic practices as a prophylaxis from chaos and catastrophe. In parallel a panethnic unhypocritical economic synergy and harmonization in a democratic climate is basic. I apologize for my eccentric monologue. I emphasize my eucharistia to your Kyrie to the eugenic and generous American Ethnos and to the organizers and protagonists of this Ampitctyony and the gastronomic symposia».«Τους μίλησε στα αγγλικά/ελληνικά και κατάλαβαν όλοι ότι καταλάβαιναν ελληνικά, αυτό ήταν το πιο σπουδαίο», είπε ο κ. Χριστάτος στον ΣΚΑΪ.Ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας περιγράφοντας τις αντιδράσεις για την ομιλία του, έλεγε:Ήταν τόσο μεγάλη εντύπωση, που ζητήθηκε από τον Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα να ξαναμιλήσει αγγλικά-ελληνικά και στη συνεδρίαση του 1959.Kyrie, It is Zeus’ anathema on our epoch for the dynamism of our economies and the heresy of our economic methods and policies that we should agonize the Scylla of numismatic plethora and the Charybdis of economic anaemia. It is not my idiosyncrasy to be ironic or sarcastic, but my diagnosis would be that politicians are rather cryptoplethorists. Although they emphatically stigmatize numismatic plethora, they energize it through their tactics and practices. Our policies have to be based more on economic and less on political criteria. Our gnomon has to be a metron between political, strategic and philanthropic scopes. Political magic has always been anti-economic. In an epoch characterized by monopolies, oligopolies, monophonies, monopolistic antagonism and polymorphous inelasticities, our policies have to be more orthological. But this should not be metamorphosed into plethorophobia, which is endemic among academic economists. Numismatic symmetry should not hyper-antagonize economic acme. A greater harmonization between the practices of the economic and numismatic archons is basic. Parallel to this, we have to synchronize and harmonize more and more our economic and numismatic policies panethnically. These scopes are more practicable now, when the prognostics of the political and economic barometer are halcyonic. The history of our didymus organizations in this sphere has been didactic and their gnostic practices will always be a tonic to the polyonymous and idiomorphous ethnical economies. The genesis of the programmed organization will dynamize these policies. Therefore, I sympathize, although not without criticism on one or two themes, with the apostles and the hierarchy of our organs in their zeal to program orthodox economic and numismatic policies, although I have some logomachy with them. I apologize for having tyrannized you with my Hellenic phraseology. In my epilogue, I emphasize my eulogy to the philoxenous autochthons of this cosmopolitan metropolis and my encomium to you, Kyrie, and the stenographers».