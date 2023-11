Κομισιόν: Με ρυθμό 2,4% θα «τρέξει» το 2023 η ελληνική οικονομία - Ανάπτυξη 2,2% έως το 2025

🍁 Autumn 2023 #ECForecast: Inflation remains on a downward trend. 📉



It is estimated to have declined to 2.9% in the euro area in October, from its 10.6% peak a year ago.



This marks its lowest level since July 2021.



📘 Read the full forecast ➡️ https://t.co/3PSjEccShg pic.twitter.com/f6KL8e7vLC