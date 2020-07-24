Η κυρία Μαριάννα Λάτση πωλεί τη συμμετοχή της στη Lamda Development

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Μετά από συμφωνία μεταξύ των μελών της οικογένειας Λάτση, η Consolidated Lamda Holdings (CLH) πώλησε, στις 24/7/2020, 8.900.000 μετοχές της εταιρείας Lamda Development AE και θα εκκινήσει άμεσα διαδικασία διάθεσης συμπληρωματικού πακέτου 5,992,760 μετοχών της Lamda Development AE, προκειμένου να διευκολυνθεί η νέα επενδυτική στρατηγική που η κα Μαριάννα Λάτση και η οικογένειά της έχουν διαμορφώσει και στην οποία δεν περιλαμβάνεται η συμμετοχή τους στη Lamda Development ΑΕ και στο έργο του Ελληνικού.Σύμφωνα με την σχετική ανακοίνωση, οι οικογένειες Σπύρου Λάτση και Μαργαρίτας Λάτση διατηρούν τη συμμετοχή τους στη CLH και στηρίζουν πλήρως το έργο ανάπτυξης του Ελληνικού.Μετά την ολοκλήρωση των ως άνω συναλλαγών, η CLH θα κατέχει ποσοστό 42,2% του συνόλου του μετοχικού κεφαλαίου και δικαιωμάτων ψήφου της Lamda Development AE, διατηρώντας τον έλεγχο επί της Lamda Development AE.Following an agreement between the members of the Latsis family, Consolidated Lamda Holdings (CLH) sold on 24/07/2020 8,900,000 shares in Lamda Development SA and is imminently launching the process of further selling 5,992,760 shares in Lamda Development SA, in order to facilitate the new investment strategy that Marianna Latsis and her family have formed, in which a stake in Lamda Development SA and the Hellinikon project is not included.The family units of Spiro Latsis and Marguerite Latsis maintain their stake interest in CLH and remain fully committed to the Hellinikon project.Following completion of the above mentioned transactions, CLH will hold 42.2% of the total share capital and voting rights in Lamda Development SA and continue to control thereby Lamda Development SA.