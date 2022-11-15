Μόλις πέντε μέρες απέμειναν για να ολοκληρωθεί ο δωρεάν* διαγωνισμός της bwin, Predictor Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο. Εκεί όπου με δέκα προβλέψεις έχεις την ευκαιρία να διεκδικήσεις €250.000 σε μετρητά!
Βραβεία Grammy 2023: «Μονομαχία» της Beyonce με την Adele - Δείτε όλες τις υποψηφιότητες
Στην κορυφή η Beyonce με εννέα υποψηφιότητες, επτά για την Adele - Ανάμεσά τους με οκτώ ο Kendrick Lamar - Στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου η απονομή
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 65α ετήσια βραβεία Grammy ανακοινώθηκαν μέσω live μετάδοσης την Τρίτη (15/11).
Η Beyonce προτάθηκε φέτος σε εννέα κατηγορίες, «ισοφαρίζοντας» το ρεκόρ του συζύγού της Jay-Z με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες από κάθε άλλο μουσικό στην ιστορία του θεσμού.
Παράλληλα, ο Kendrick Lamar ήρθε δεύτερος στις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, με οκτώ. Τόσο η Adele όσο και η Brandi Carli έλαβαν αμφότερες από επτά. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled και The-Dream προτάθηκαν σε έξι κατηγορίες.
Η τελετή θα λάβει χώρα στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες.
Εκτός από την Beyonce, και η Adele προτάθηκε τόσο για το καλύτερο άλμπουμ, για τον δίσκο της “30” όσο και για την καλύτερη ηχογράφηση (Easy on Me).
Φέτος η ακαδημία έκανε κάποιες σημαντικές προσθήκες με πέντε νέες κατηγορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του τραγουδοποιού της χρονιάς.
Βραβεία Grammy 2023 - Oι υποψηφιότητες
Album Of The Year
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
