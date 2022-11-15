Βραβεία Grammy 2023: «Μονομαχία» της Beyonce με την Adele - Δείτε όλες τις υποψηφιότητες

Κλείσιμο

Beyoncé, RenaissanceMary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)Brandi Carlile, In These Silent DaysColdplay, Music Of The SpheresKendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big SteppersLizzo, SpecialHarry Styles, Harry’s HouseABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”Adele, “Easy On Me”Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”Doja Cat, “Woman”Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″Lizzo, “About Damn Time”Harry Styles, “As It Was”AnittaOmar ApolloDomi & JD BeckMuni LongSamara JoyLattoManeskinTobe NwigweMolly TuttleWet LegGayle - ABCDEFULizzo - About Damn TimeTaylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)Harry Styles - As It WasSteve Lacy - Bad HabitBeyoncé - Break My SoulAdele - Easy On MeDJ Khaled - God DidKendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5Bonnie Raitt - Just Like ThatAdele, “Easy On Me”Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”Doja CAt, “Woman”Steve Lacy, “Bad Hat”Lizzo, “About Damn Time”Harry Styles “As It Was”Michael Bublé, HigherKelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes AroundNora Jones, I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)Diana Ross, Thank YouPentatonix, EvergreenABBA, VoyageAdele, 30Coldplay, Music Of The SpheresLizzo, SpecialHarry Styles, Harry’s HouseBest Pop Duo/Group PerformanceABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”Beyoncé, RenaissanceBonobo, FragmentsDiplo, DiploOdesza, The Last GoodbyeRufus Dü Sol, SurrenderBeyoncé, “Break My Soul”Bonobo, “Rosewood”Diplo & Miguel, “Don’t Forget My Love”David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)“Kaytranada ft. H.E.R., “Intimidated”Rüfüs Du Sol, “On My Knees”DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”Doja Cat, “Vegas”Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”Jack Harlow, “First Class”Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”Best Rap AlbumDJ Khaled, God DidFuture, I Never Liked UJack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss YouPusha T, It’s Almost DryBest Latin Pop AlbumChristina Aguilera, AguileraRuben Blades & Boca Livre, PasierosCamilo, De Adentro Pa AfueraFonseca, ViajanteBest Música Urbana AlbumRauw Alejandro, Trap Cake, Vol. 2Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin TiDaddy Yankee, LegendaddyFarruko, LA 167Maluma, The Love & Sex TapeAmy AllenNija CharlesTobias Jesso Jr.The-DreamLaura VeltzEthelbert Miller, Black Men Are PreciousAmanda Gorman, Call Us What We Carry: PoemsMalcolm-Jamal Warner, Hiding In Plain ViewJ. Ivy, The Poet Who Sat By The DoorAmir Sulaiman, You Will Be Someones Ancestor. Act Accordingly.Arcade Fire, WEBjörk, FossoraBig Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In YouWet Leg, Wet LegYeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It DownArctic Monkeys, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”Big Thief, “Certainty”Florence + The Machine, “King”Wet Leg, “Chaise Lounge”Yeah Yeah Yeah’s ft. Perfume Genius, “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”Lucky Daye, “Over”Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”Snoh Allegra, “Do 4 Love”Beyoncé, “Plastic Off the Sofa”Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”Babyface ft. Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin’”Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan, “’Round Midnight”Beyoncé, “Cuff It”Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”Dave Chappelle, The CloserJim Gaffigan, Comedy MonsterRandy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little TalentLouis CK, SorryPatton Oswalt, We All ScreamAdele, “Easy On Me”BTS, “Yet To Come”Doja Cat, “Woman”Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″Harry Styles, “As It Was”Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”Adele, Adele One Night OnlyJustin Bieber, Our WorldBillie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryNeil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A BarnBest Song Written for Visual MediaBeyoncé, “Be Alive” (from King Richard)Taylor Swift, “Carolina” (from Where The Crawdads Sing)Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, “Keep Rising” (from The Woman King)Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)Various Artists, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)Best Rock PerformanceBryan Adams, “So Happy It Hurts”Beck, “Old Man”The Black Keys, “Wild Child”Idles, “Crawl!”Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9″Turnstile, “Holidays”The Black Keys, Dropout BoogieIdles, CrawlerElvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named IfMachine Gun Kelly, Mainstream SelloutSpoon, Lucifer On The SofaOzzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will stream on CBS.Best Rock SongRed Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”Turnstile, “Blackout”Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”The War On Drugs, “Harmonia’s Dream”