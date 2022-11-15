Βραβεία Grammy 2023: «Μονομαχία» της Beyonce με την Adele - Δείτε όλες τις υποψηφιότητες
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ
Βραβεία Grammy Υποψηφιότητες Beyonce Adele

Βραβεία Grammy 2023: «Μονομαχία» της Beyonce με την Adele - Δείτε όλες τις υποψηφιότητες

Στην κορυφή  η Beyonce με εννέα υποψηφιότητες, επτά για την Adele - Ανάμεσά τους με οκτώ ο Kendrick Lamar - Στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου η απονομή

beyoince-adele-m
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 65α ετήσια βραβεία Grammy ανακοινώθηκαν μέσω live μετάδοσης την Τρίτη (15/11).

Η Beyonce προτάθηκε φέτος σε εννέα κατηγορίες, «ισοφαρίζοντας» το ρεκόρ του συζύγού της Jay-Z με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες από κάθε άλλο μουσικό στην ιστορία του θεσμού.

Παράλληλα, ο Kendrick Lamar ήρθε δεύτερος στις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, με οκτώ. Τόσο η Adele όσο και η Brandi Carli έλαβαν αμφότερες από επτά. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled και The-Dream προτάθηκαν σε έξι κατηγορίες.

Η τελετή θα λάβει χώρα στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες.

Εκτός από την Beyonce, και η Adele προτάθηκε τόσο για το καλύτερο άλμπουμ, για τον δίσκο της “30” όσο και για την καλύτερη ηχογράφηση (Easy on Me).

Φέτος η ακαδημία έκανε κάποιες σημαντικές προσθήκες με πέντε νέες κατηγορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του τραγουδοποιού της χρονιάς.

Watch The 2023 GRAMMY Nominations Live


Βραβεία Grammy 2023 - Oι υποψηφιότητες

Album Of The Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Record Of The Year

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Harry Styles - As It Was

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Adele - Easy On Me

DJ Khaled - God Did

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”

Doja CAt, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Hat”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé, Higher

Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around

Nora Jones, I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Diana Ross, Thank You

Pentatonix, Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Bonobo, Fragments

Diplo, Diplo

Odesza, The Last Goodbye

Rufus Dü Sol, Surrender

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Bonobo, “Rosewood”

Diplo & Miguel, “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)“

Kaytranada ft. H.E.R., “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol, “On My Knees”

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”

Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”

Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″

Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled, God Did

Future, I Never Liked U

Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera, Aguilera

Ruben Blades & Boca Livre, Pasieros

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca, Viajante

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro, Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee, Legendaddy

Farruko, LA 167

Maluma, The Love & Sex Tape

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Ethelbert Miller, Black Men Are Precious

Amanda Gorman, Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Hiding In Plain View

J. Ivy, The Poet Who Sat By The Door

Amir Sulaiman, You Will Be Someones Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, WE

Björk, Fossora

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Big Thief, “Certainty”

Florence + The Machine, “King”

Wet Leg, “Chaise Lounge”

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s ft. Perfume Genius, “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”

Lucky Daye, “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snoh Allegra, “Do 4 Love”

Beyoncé, “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Babyface ft. Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin’”

Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan, “’Round Midnight”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, The Closer

Jim Gaffigan, Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK, Sorry

Patton Oswalt, We All Scream

Best Music Video

Adele, “Easy On Me”

BTS, “Yet To Come”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5″

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film

Adele, Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber, Our World

Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé, “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift, “Carolina” (from Where The Crawdads Sing)

Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, “Keep Rising” (from The Woman King)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Various Artists, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams, “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck, “Old Man”

The Black Keys, “Wild Child”

Idles, “Crawl!”

Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9″

Turnstile, “Holidays”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Idles, Crawler

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Boy Named If

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will stream on CBS.

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Turnstile, “Blackout”

Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”

The War On Drugs, “Harmonia’s Dream”
