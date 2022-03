Οι Rolling Stones ξαναχτυπούν: Αναμονή τέλος, ερχόμαστε στην Ευρώπη! - Βίντεο

The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together - Mick, Keith and Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer, including two shows at London’s BST Hyde Park. The Stones mailing list presale starts this Wednesday 16th March at 10am local time, presale codes will be sent via email tomorrow Tuesday 15th find out more at: https://uk-umg.com/vvreg/31234-878925.html?t=1647253842 (enter your details by midnight tonight UK time if you are already a member of the Stones mailing list you will automatically get a code sent). General on sale starts this Friday 18th March at rollingstones.com/tour - get ready! JUNE 01 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - MADRID, SPAIN 05 - Olympic Stadium - MUNICH, GERMANY 09 - Anfield Stadium - LIVERPOOL, UK 13 - Johan Cruijff ArenA - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS 17 - Wankdorf Stadium - BERN, SWITZERLAND 21 - San Siro Stadium - MILAN, ITALY 25 - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park - LONDON, UK JULY 03 - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park - LONDON, UK 11 - King Baudouin Stadium - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM 15 - Ernst Happel Stadium - VIENNA, AUSTRIA 19 - Groupama Stadium - LYON, FRANCE 23 - Hippodrome ParisLongchamp - PARIS, FRANCE 27 - Veltins-Arena - GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY 31 - Friends Arena - STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN