Νέες επιθέσεις των Χούθι με πυραύλους και drones στη Σαουδική Αραβία, στόχοι στρατιωτικές και πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις
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Αντάρτες Χούθι Υεμένη Σαουδική Αραβία Επιθέσεις με drones

Νέες επιθέσεις των Χούθι με πυραύλους και drones στη Σαουδική Αραβία, στόχοι στρατιωτικές και πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις

Σε ανακοίνωσή τους οι ανάρτες της Υεμένης αναφέρουν ότι οι επιθέσεις αυτές έγιναν στο πλαίσιο αντιποίνων για χτυπήματα της Σαουδικής Αραβίας, ενώ στόχο αποτέλεσε και το αεροδρόμιο του Ριάντ

Νέες επιθέσεις των Χούθι με πυραύλους και drones στη Σαουδική Αραβία, στόχοι στρατιωτικές και πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις
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Οι φιλοϊρανοί Χούθι της Υεμένης δήλωσαν σήμερα ότι εξαπέλυσαν επιθέσεις με πυραύλους και drones εναντίον του αεροδρομίου του Ριάντ και στρατιωτικών και πετρελαϊκών εγκαταστάσεων στο βασίλειο, σε αντίποινα για τις φονικές αεροπορικές επιδρομές της Σαουδικής Αραβίας.

Το υεμενίτικο κίνημα, το οποίο μάχεται εναντίον του συνασπισμού υπό την ηγεσία της Σαουδικής Αραβίας που υποστηρίζει την κυβέρνηση της Υεμένης, στόχευσε πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις που ανήκουν στον πετρελαϊκό γίγαντα Aramco, δήλωσε ο στρατιωτικός εκπρόσωπος των Χούθι, Γιαχία Σαρία στο X.

Νωρίτερα σήμερα μέσα ενημέρωσης που συνδέονται με τους Χούθι ανακοίνωσαν τον θάνατο 22 ανθρώπων σε σαουδαραβικές αεροπορικές επιδρομές στην περιοχή της Σαναά, η οποία ελέγχεται από το φιλοϊρανικό κίνημα.


Μετά τις σχεδόν καθημερινές επιθέσεις με πυραύλους και drones των Χούθι εναντίον του σαουδαραβικού βασιλείου τον Οκτώβριο, οι μάχες φαίνεται να έχουν ενταθεί τις τελευταίες ημέρες στο έδαφος της Υεμένης.

«Ο αριθμός των θυμάτων της σφαγής που διέπραξε η πολεμική αεροπορία του σαουδαραβικού εχθρού της (...) έχει αυξηθεί σε 22 άτομα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων γυναικών και παιδιών, και ο αριθμός των τραυματιών σε 30», ανέφερε το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Saba, απολογισμός που αναφέρθηκε επίσης από το τηλεοπτικό κανάλι Almasirah.
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ

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