Νέες επιθέσεις των Χούθι με πυραύλους και drones στη Σαουδική Αραβία, στόχοι στρατιωτικές και πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις

BREAKING: ANSAR ALLAH SPOX YAHYA SAREE FULL STATEMENT: “In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and its heinous crimes, the latest of which was its horrific crime against vendors and shoppers at Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi'iyah District, Taiz Governorate, yesterday morning, Friday, which left dozens of civilians dead and wounded, as well as its horrific crime against civilians in their homes in Bani Hashish District this afternoon, which left dozens of civilians, mostly women and children, dead and wounded, and destroyed at least six homes. The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out six precision military operations using a large number of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones: The first operation targeted Khalid International Airport, oil tanks, and the distillation tower belonging to Aramco in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, and the operation successfully achieved its objective, by the grace of Allah. The second operation targeted Aramco in Khurais and successfully achieved its objective, by the grace of Allah. The third operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area and successfully achieved its objective, by the grace of Allah. The fourth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations at the National Guard camp in Najran, scoring a direct hit, by the grace of Allah, and leaving a large number of dead and wounded. The fifth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations east of Al-Jawf Governorate in three stages, killing and wounding dozens of Saudi enemy troops under the command of Saudi officer Faris Al-Shammari. The sixth operation targeted Saudi enemy troop concentrations east of Raghwah and Madghal districts in Marib Governorate, under the command of Saudi officer Faris Al-Shammari, leaving a large number of dead and wounded among their ranks. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm to the criminal Saudi enemy, the devil's horn and killer of children and women, that they will not hesitate to avenge the blood of our dear, patient people, and that it will pay a heavy price for every crime and act of aggression, for the blood of our people is precious, and defending it is a religious and moral responsibility upon us. {That is so. And whoever retaliates in proportion to the harm inflicted on them and is then wronged again, Allah will surely help them} Allah Almighty has spoken the truth We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi territory, imposing the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation, and targeting Saudi enemy troop concentrations and officers. And Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper Long live Yemen, free, proud, and independent, Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation” https://t.co/huCPSgO4Wn