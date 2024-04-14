Επίθεση του Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: Έκτακτη συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ την Κυριακή
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ιράν Ισραήλ Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας

Επίθεση του Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: Έκτακτη συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ την Κυριακή

Έπειτα από αίτημα του Τελ Αβίβ

un_security_council
Το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών συγκλήθηκε και πρόκειται να συνεδριάσει εκτάκτως εντός της ημέρας για να συζητήσει την επίθεση του Ιράν στο Ισραήλ, ανακοίνωσε η προεδρία του κορυφαίου οργάνου του διεθνούς οργανισμού.

Σύμφωνα με διπλωματική πηγή, η συνεδρίαση αναμένεται να γίνει περί τις 16:00 (ώρα Νέας Υόρκης· 23:00 ώρα Ελλάδας).



Νωρίτερα, ο πρεσβευτής του Ισραήλ στον ΟΗΕ, ο Γκιλάντ Ερντάν, ανακοίνωνε μέσω X πως ζήτησε τη σύγκληση του ΣΑ καθώς «η ιρανική επίθεση εγείρει σοβαρή απειλή για την παγκόσμια ειρήνη και ασφάλεια» και «αναμένω να χρησιμοποιήσει κάθε μέσο και να αναλάβει σθεναρή δράση εναντίον του Ιράν».


Ειδήσεις σήμερα

Live update: Οι Ισραηλινοί αναχαιτίζουν τα ιρανικά drones - «Σχεδιάζουμε σημαντική απάντηση στην ιρανική επίθεση»

Τι λέει η Τεχεράνη: Πρώτο κύμα drones και πυραύλων από το Ιράν ως «τιμωρία για τα ισραηλινά εγκλήματα»

Πώς το Ισραήλ αποκρούει τα drones και τους πυραύλους του Ιράν - Τα αντίμετρα στην ιρανική επίθεση

Thema Insights

H Κρι Κρι δημιούργησε το πρώτο Θεματικό Πάρκο & Μουσείο Παγωτού στις Σέρρες

H Κρι Κρι δημιούργησε το πρώτο Θεματικό Πάρκο & Μουσείο Παγωτού στις Σέρρες

70 χρόνια συμπληρώνει φέτος η Κρι Κρι και το γιορτάζει δεόντως, με τη δημιουργία ενός συναρπαστικού χώρου στις Σέρρες που σε ξεναγεί στον υπέροχο κόσμο του πιο αγαπημένου και απολαυστικού γλυκίσματος. 

Open House Athens 2024: Η Εθνική Τράπεζα στο αστικό τοπίο

Φέτος, για πρώτη φορά, η Εθνική Τράπεζα συμμετέχει σε αυτή τη γιορτή της αρχιτεκτονικής και της ιστορίας, ανοίγοντας τις πόρτες σε 5 εμβληματικά κτίριά της και προσφέροντας πρόσβαση σε μια μεγάλη πολιτισμική κληρονομιά

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης