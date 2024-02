Αμερικανικές δυνάμεις κατέρριψαν drone των Χούτι πάνω από την Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

USCENTCOM Red Sea Operational Update



On Feb. 2, at approximately 10:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), USS Carney (DDG 64) engaged and shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damage reported.



Later that same day, at approximately 4:40…