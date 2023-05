Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Σειρήνες ηχούν στο Κίεβο μετά τις κατηγορίες της Μόσχας - «Η Ρωσία απέτυχε» λένε οι ΗΠΑ

Somebody knocked on the Kremlin roof last night, using two drones. Source: Yakimanca/Telegram #Russia #Moscow pic.twitter.com/VNBD8PpS2t

Putin's* press-service:



“Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs.



Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.



As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the… pic.twitter.com/yZ0XzgxUNo