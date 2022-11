Ινδονησία: 162 οι νεκροί από τον σεισμό στη Δυτική Ιάβα - Βίντεο

A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island, Java, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more, officials said. https://t.co/y3CgcHMXAh pic.twitter.com/pXvpVjoLqR

At least 56 people have been killed following an earthquake in Indonesia, West Java governor Ridwan Kamil has confirmed.



Read more here: https://t.co/7hAAEagbcP pic.twitter.com/KgIqGWTKWo