ΗΠΑ: Τρεις νεκροί σε σύγκρουση δυο μικρών αεροσκαφών σε αεροδρόμιο της Καλιφόρνιας - Δείτε βίντεο

UPDATE: Single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna collide during final approach at an airport in Watsonville, California, multiple fatalities.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, the FAA said.

More: https://t.co/y3TJmV9FIZ pic.twitter.com/vNF3QvbE4m