Αίγυπτος: Αρχαιολόγοι έφεραν στο φως την «αιγυπτιακή Πομπηία» κοντά στο Λούξορ

#Egypt announces major discovery of 3000-year-old ‘Largest Pharaonic City’ lost under the sand in #Luxor , dates to the reign of Amenhotep III. #الأقصر pic.twitter.com/xukMfxoER2

Egypt announces the discovery of the "largest Ancient #Egypt|ian city" lost beneath the sands of Luxor; which dates back to the reign of the Ancient Egyptian King Amenhotep III — 3000 years ago! pic.twitter.com/KRcLZwfUR0