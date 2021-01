Εκκενώθηκε το αεροδρόμιο της Φρανκφούρτης - Ο ύποπτος φέρεται να φώναξε «Αλλάχου Ακμπάρ»

Bild φώναξε «Αλλάχου Ακμπάρ», δηλαδή ο Αλάχ είναι μεγάλος.





@EmiratesSupport there is a mass evacuation at frankfurt Airport because of a gun threat. What does this mean for travelers? Will flights be delayed? Refunded? Will travelers get a hotel overnight? I was planning to fly to Dubai at 8:30 pic.twitter.com/ksp3QyWgox