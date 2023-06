Φιρμίνο: «Έκλεισε» η μεταγραφή του στην Αλ Αχλί

Understand Roberto Firmino has now reached full verbal agreement with Al Ahli, here we go! 🚨🟢🇸🇦🇧🇷 #AlAhli



Medical tests still pending — final step to get the deal signed.



Contract will be valid until June 2026.



Firmino would join Édouard Mendy in case deal will be completed. pic.twitter.com/ZXGPTxcZtx