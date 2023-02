H Σβιόντεκ ισοφάρισε ρεκόρ που κρατούσε σχεδόν έναν αιώνα!

Iga Swiatek ties Suzanne Lenglen’s 98-year-old mark (likely all-time record?) of FIVE GAMES LOST to win a title 🤯



1925 Wimbledon, Lenglen



R1: W/O

R2: 6-2 6-0

R3: 6-1 6-0

QF: 6-0 6-0

SF: 6-0 6-0

F: 6-2 6-0



2023 Doha, Swiatek



R1: BYE

R2: 6-0 6-1

QF: W/O

SF: 6-0 6-1

F: 6-3 6-0