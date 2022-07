Μπότεφ - ΑΠΟΕΛ: Επεισόδια στη Σόφια πριν τον αγώνα του Conference League

UECL. 20.07.2022 Botev Plovdiv - APOEL Nicosia. Around 40 Botev tried to attack APOEL, but failed. Then, APOEL (orange) began to chase them but they were stopped by police. pic.twitter.com/XBf7sf3Bhr

Fans of APOEL Nicosia clashed with Bulgarian police and supporters of Botev Plovdiv ahead of today’s Conference League match between the two sides which will take place at the National Stadium in Sofia. A few APOEL fans have been arrested and a policeman has been injured pic.twitter.com/471wvTSwkv