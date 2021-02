Europa League, Ντιναμό Κιέβου-Μπριζ 1-1: Αποδοκιμασίες και προβάδισμα οι Βέλγοι - Δείτε τα γκολ

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-c9ctncsy1hft-sf)

Dynamo Ultras are out in limited but loud protesting force today



It may be -13 in Kyiv but it hasn’t deterred them from voicing their discontent with Lucescu and the Dynamo ownership (Surkis family)



‘Lucescu Go Away’



‘Surkis’ - the shame of Dynamo’ pic.twitter.com/zvSk2oK4Pj