Διάσημη Αυστραλή πυγμάχος αποκαλύπτει: «Το ψεύτικο στήθος μου με βοηθάει στο ρινγκ»
Η καυτή πυγμάχος και μαθηματικός Έμπανι Μπρίτζες, αποκάλυψε το... μυστικό της όπλο στα ρινγκ
Συγκεκριμένα, η επαγγελματίας πυγμάχος από την Αυστραλία αντί να κάθεται να πλένει τις κάλτσες της, τις πουλά «χρυσές» στους τρελά ερωτευμένους ακόλουθους της. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο μάλιστα έβγαλε τα πρώτα 500 δολάρια από έναν Βρετανό φαν της!
Τις τελευταίες μέρες ωστόσο βρήκε έναν ακόμη τρόπο για να εκτοξεύσει την δημοτικότητα της στα ύψη καθώς ομολόγησε πως το ψεύτικο στήθος της την βοηθάει τόσο αγωνιστικά όσο και ψυχολογικά κατά τη διάρκεια ενός αγώνα στα ρινγκ.
«Ναι, τα ψεύτικα στήθη με βοηθούν στην πυγμαχία. Το στιλ, το χάρισμα και η προσωπικότητά μου με βοηθούν επίσης. Είναι ένα διασκεδαστικό άθλημα και το μίσος δεν θα σας οδηγήσει πουθενά. Χαμηλώστε τα κεφάλια σας και προσπαθήστε πιο σκληρά. Αυτή είναι η συμβουλή μου. Ναι, όλα αυτά οφείλονται σε αυτά τα ψεύτικα στήθη», ομολόγησε.
Inspired by @thehhdiva and other girls around the globe 🌎, I thought I'd get some of our Aussie Pro boxing babes together and do an #Aussie version of the #KnockoutChallenge 🥊🥊🥊#DontRushChallenge #Savage . . Bringing it to you from Down Under 🇦🇺🐨💕 🥊 @ebanie_bridges 🥊 @sugar_neekz 🥊 @biancabambamelmir. 🥊 @aprilarmageddon. 🥊 @winmarfarmer . @ausboxing @rivalboxinggear.au @rivalboxinggear #GirlPower #WeCanDoBoth #AusBoxing #IndigenousBoxing #ProBoxing #PrettyGirlsFightHardToo #WomenEmpowerment #WeAreInThisTogether #Corona #Covid19 #PositiveVibes
Gruelling finishing rounds at the end of my session. All short & powerful. Popping the punches, no telegraphing. Focus on punch placement and not over throwing or "winding up".... and power in EVERY shot. Not taking a second of the round off. . . Non of that pitta patta stuff, where the pad holder does all the work, I'm not here to fuck around I wanna knock them out and go home 💁🏼♀️ . . It's been a hard hard week of training, two more days and I can have a well earned rest day 🙏🏼 . . #Boxing #BlondeBomber #Power #PowerPunching #KOs #BarotilloBbers #RivalFamily #Echtappareal
Not sure why I'm smiling so much ITS MY LAST ONE! 🥺🥺 Maybe cos I've officially joined the @supremecbd2020 fam 😍 & have a discount code for U guys to use at checkout to get 30% off EBS30 🎉🎉 . . Started using CBD for ADHD, Anxiety & my shit sleep, helped more than I coulda imagined plus not to mention all the other benefits with recovery for my training. . I love the CBD gummy Bears and I take the "Athletes Choice" Oil range cos it has 0 THC and gives all the benefits of the full spectrum oil while reliving yourself of any worry about the presence of THC in your body. . Ive tried other "brands" / "companies" and honestly I get the best and most noticeable results with the oils and gummies from @supremecbd2020. Go to their page or website to suss it out!! ❤️❤️ . . #CDB #EBS30 #SupremeCBD
