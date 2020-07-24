Σλούκας -Τρελάθηκαν οι φίλοι της Φενέρ στο twitter στο αντίο του: «Δεν έχουμε λόγια, σε αγαπάμε»
Ο Κώστας Σλούκας αποτελεί παρελθόν από την Φενέρμπαχτσε μετά από πέντε χρόνια και οι φίλοι της ομάδας δεν σταμάτησαν να του στέλνουν μηνύματα
Και στο «αντίο» του στο twitter, ο Σλούκι Λουκ δέχθηκε επίθεση αγάπης από τους φίλους της Φενέρμπαχτσε. Κάποιοι μάλιστα του απαντούσαν και στα ελληνικά!
«Δεν έχω λόγια. Ηξερα ότι θα φύγεις αλλά δεν ήθελα να το πιστέψω και έχω τόσα να πω. Πρέπει όμως να σεβαστούμε την απόφασή σου».
This is a hard decision to take, like all life decisions. I 've grown up as a man as a person as a professional within these 5 years with all you guys, the staff, the coaches, the teammates, the fans - let me call you all my Fenerbahce family for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/Un2veuyNPN— Kostas Sloukas (@kos_slou) July 23, 2020
«Πέντε χρόνια... Ησουν πληγωμένος, ήσουν στεναχωρημένος, ήσουν χαρούμενος, ήσουν ο καλύτερος.
I'm so sorry and I trouble choosing words. i knew this leaving will become but never wanted to believe. there is so much things for say. but we must respect your choice. pic.twitter.com/n8xfHXvLFu— asiye (@asymdn) July 23, 2020
