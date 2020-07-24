MENOY
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Ιστορική βεβήλωση: Στην Αγιά Σοφιά προσεύχεται ο Ερντογάν - Σόου από τον «σουλτάνο»

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

«Ατσάλινα τείχη» και «αθόρυβοι κυνηγοί» στο Αιγαίο: Ο ρόλος των υποβρυχίων στο Καστελόριζο

Σπορ
#TAGS:
Κώστας Σλούκας Ολυμπιακός

Σλούκας -Τρελάθηκαν οι φίλοι της Φενέρ στο twitter στο αντίο του: «Δεν έχουμε λόγια, σε αγαπάμε»

sloukas-fen

Ο Κώστας Σλούκας αποτελεί παρελθόν από την Φενέρμπαχτσε μετά από πέντε χρόνια και οι φίλοι της ομάδας δεν σταμάτησαν να του στέλνουν μηνύματα

Οπως έγραψε και ο ίδιος ο Κώστας ο Σλούκας στα social media ήταν πέντε χρόνια γεμάτα στα οποία έγινε μέλος της οικογένειας της Φενέρμπαχτσε. Λιγο νωρίτερα ο τουρκικος σύλλογος ανακοίνωσε επίσημα την αποδέσμευση του παίκτη ο οποίος αναμένεται να ανακοινωθεί από τον Ολυμπιακό.

Και στο «αντίο» του στο twitter, ο Σλούκι Λουκ δέχθηκε επίθεση αγάπης από τους φίλους της Φενέρμπαχτσε. Κάποιοι μάλιστα του απαντούσαν και στα ελληνικά!

«Δεν έχω λόγια. Ηξερα ότι θα φύγεις αλλά δεν ήθελα να το πιστέψω και έχω τόσα να πω. Πρέπει όμως να σεβαστούμε την απόφασή σου».


«Πέντε χρόνια... Ησουν πληγωμένος, ήσουν στεναχωρημένος, ήσουν χαρούμενος, ήσουν ο καλύτερος.

Το μήνυμα του Τούρκου κατευθείαν στα Ελληνικά. Οσο τον βοήθησε και το Google Translate

«Σου έκανα κριτική αρκετές φορές ειδικά την περσινή σεζόν γιατί ήξερα ότι μπορείς να δώσεις περισσότερα απ' ότι τα προηγούμενα πέντε χρόνια. Σ' ευχαριστώ για τις αναμνήσεις που είχαμε, τα τρόπαια που πήραμε αλλά και τις δύσκολες στιγμές. Καλή σου τυχη».


«Το νούμερο 16 θα είναι πάντα ιδιαίτερο για μένα. Θα είσαι για πάντα στη καρδιά μου. Πάντα θα μου λείπεις και θα συνεχίζω να σε αγαπώ»

«Τις καλύτερες ευχές. Εισαι σπουδαίος χαρακτήρας. Εδωσες τα πάντα για την Φενέρμπαχτσε. Σ' ευχαριστώ γι' αυτό γιατί ήταν ιδιαίτερο. Μας άφησες σπουδαίες αναμνήσεις»

Πηγή:www.gazzetta.gr

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Ιστορική βεβήλωση: Στην Αγιά Σοφιά ο Ερντογάν - Χιλιάδες Τούρκοι προσεύχονται στη Μεγάλη Εκκλησιά

Αντετοκούνμπο: Η Ελλάδα είναι χώρα λευκών - Οι γονείς μου ήταν παράνομοι, φοβόμουν ότι θα απελαθούν

Η νύφη των Μπέκαμ πάμπλουτη, ηθοποιός και «κακό κορίτσι»
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης