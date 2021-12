Πέθανε σε ηλικία 68 ετών ο διάσημος μπασίστας της ρέγκε Ρόμπι Σαίξπηρ

Robbie Shakespeare, one half of the powerhouse rhythm duo of Sly and Robbie, has died. Shakespeare had reportedly been ailing for some time and had undergone surgery related to his kidneys. Read more: https://t.co/wDTlgGy2cq #GLNREnt pic.twitter.com/oO3aTguNS3

I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary basist Robbie Shakespeare has died.



Robbie and Sly Dunbar, the drummer, as Sly and Robbie, have been among Jamaica's greatest musicians. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/l8p9gCcKOV