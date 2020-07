Ράιαν Ρέινολντς: Προσφέρει 5.000 δολάρια για να βρεθεί ένα κλεμμένο λούτρινο αρκουδάκι

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50

UPDATE: ACTUAL FOOTAGE OF THE THEFT! When I dropped the bag, my fiance was still in the alley, not inside, so it would have been right beside the uHaul cabin. This happened just after he pulled into the loading bay. pic.twitter.com/6eoGzVVr2t