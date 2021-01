Κορωνοϊός: Ανακοίνωσε νέο εθνικό lockdown η Σκωτία

VIDEO: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland's First Minister Nicola #Sturgeon announces the implementation of a lockdown for the rest of January, starting from midnight Monday, because of a surge in coronavirus cases. There will be "a legal requirement to stay at home, except for essential purposes" pic.twitter.com/MZqYJ4LtKj